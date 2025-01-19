Pierre's 20 lead Jacksonville State over Sam Houston 70-62

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr.'s 20 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Sam Houston 70-62 on Saturday night.

Pierre shot 6 for 21 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Gamecocks (11-7, 3-2 Conference USA). Quel'Ron House scored 19 points and added three steals. Michael Houge had 10 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Josiah Hammons led the Bearkats (8-11, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Cameron Huefner added 13 points for Sam Houston. Lamar Wilkerson had 12 points and six rebounds.

Houge scored six points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into the break trailing 32-26. Pierre's 18-point second half helped Jacksonville State close out the eight-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Jacksonville State visits UTEP and Sam Houston hosts Middle Tennessee.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press