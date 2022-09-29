Pierre Poilievre's complaint didn't influence 'Diagolon' leader's arrest: RCMP

The RCMP say Jeremy MacKenzie’s arrest yesterday was not influenced by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s request to have them look into comments MacKenzie made about sexually assaulting Poilievre's wife.

The founder of the online group "Diagolon" was arrested in Cole Harbour, N.S., on a Canada-wide warrant related to charges laid by the Mounties in Saskatchewan in July.

MacKenzie was charged with assault, pointing a firearm, mischief and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner after police received a report about an alleged assault near Viscount, Sask., in November 2021.

Poilievre said Monday he asked the RCMP to look into "disgusting" comments MacKenzie made during a weekend livestream about sexually assaulting his wife, Anaida Poilievre.

In a statement, the RCMP say a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for MacKenzie's arrest was changed to a Canada-wide warrant on Sept. 21, five days before Poilievre's request.

The RCMP say the process of extending that warrant to be Canada-wide took nearly two weeks because Crown prosecutors needed to collect documents from police in Quebec and Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2022.

