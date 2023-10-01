Pierre Poilievre called out for Truth and Reconciliation Day photos with Inuk elder

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Poilievre posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, with a caption about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the holiday at an event hosted by the Algonquin Nation and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Marc Miller, the former minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, responded to Poilievre's post by pointing out that the people in the photos are not Algonquin, but rather Inuit.

In one photo, Poilievre is standing head-to-head with Inuk elder Manitok Thompson near the eternal flame, with her hand placed on his shoulder.

The second photo taken in front of Parliament shows Poilievre standing beside Thompson and three others who are wearing traditional Inuit clothing.

A spokesperson for Poilievre's office says the Conservative leader was at an event led by Algonquin leaders to commemorate the day, and spoke with other Indigenous Peoples there, including "these Inuit women" who were in attendance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press