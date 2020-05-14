Pierre Péladeau Bursaries - Quebecor hands out $200,000 to support young entrepreneurs

MONTRÉAL, May 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, accompanied by the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Chairman of the Board of Quebecor, today announced the recipients of the 22nd Pierre Péladeau Bursaries at Quebecor's Annual Meeting of Shareholders. In keeping with its commitment to supporting the next generation of Québec entrepreneurs, Quebecor is pleased to award student entrepreneurs four bursaries totalling $200,000 to recognize their excellent work and help them turn their business plans into reality.

"With our entrepreneurial roots, we have always believed it is imperative to foster the development of the next generation of entrepreneurs and help establish innovative start-ups, which are so critical to the diversification and growth of our economy," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "In the current crisis, it is even more important for us to support these emerging businesses, which will certainly have a role to play in Québec's economic recovery."

Congratulations to the 2020 Pierre Péladeau Bursary winners

$100,000 BURSARY - Boomerang

Basile Thisse, Mathieu Gauthier, Alexis Galand and Tangui Conrad, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal

Boomerang fights food waste by collecting the spent grains that are the by-product of microbreweries' brewing process. Normally discarded, composted or fed to animals, the material has abundant nutritional properties that have been untapped for human consumption. The company reclaims the by-product and processes it into flour for use in healthy and tasty foods, at the same time reducing the environmental impact of our food consumption.

$50,000 BURSARY - Eyful

Michael Perreault and Sami Maarabouni, École de technologie supérieure

Eyful develops glasses to improve the vision of people with age-related macular degeneration and restore some of their autonomy. The made-in-Québec eyeglasses combine a number of cutting-edge technologies to enhance vision by projecting images onto the wearer's eyes.

$35,000 BURSARY - Aleo VR

Caroline Bazinet, Catherine Bazinet, Alexis Maher and Charles Tétreault, Polytechnique Montréal and Université du Québec à Montréal

Aleo VR is a virtual reality educational tool designed to foster the development of school-aged children with learning difficulties. The tool helps build self esteem, reduce anxiety and promote concentration. Aleo VR incorporates new technologies into education in order to help all students develop their full potential.

$15,000 BURSARY - Évéa

Eva Roux and Eve Eilles, HEC Montréal

Évéa offers a second-hand clothing rental service for infants and young children (aged 0 to 4). Based on the circular economy principle and a sharing philosophy, the company offers a way to stop wasting clothing and money, while conveying environmentally responsible practices to our youngest citizens.

Quebecor thanks the members of the 2020 Pierre Péladeau Bursaries jury:

Pierre Laurin, Chair of the Jury

Sylvie Lalande, Vice-Chair of the Board and Lead Director, Quebecor

Adam Lapointe, CEO, Soccrent

Claire Léger, President of the Fondation Claire et Jean-Claude Léger

Marc Leroux, President, Priorat Capital Inc.

Érik Péladeau, President, Publication Alpha inc.

Jean B. Péladeau, General Manager, Data and Advertising Performance, Quebecor and Videotron

Since the Pierre Péladeau Bursaries were created in 1999, $2.3 million has been distributed by Quebecor to support more than 60 start-ups.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

