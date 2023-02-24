Pierre Ny St-Amand found fit to stand trial but will face criminal responsiblity evaluation

Two children were killed when a city bus was driven into the front of a Laval daycare centre Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Steve Rompré/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Pierre Ny St-Amand, the bus driver accused of intentionally ramming a Laval daycare with a city bus, killing two children, is fit to stand trial, but he will be evaluated to determine if he can be held criminally responsible his actions.

St-Amand appeared in a Laval courtroom on Friday, accompanied by four special constables. His hair was trimmed and his eyes were open, in stark comparison to his last appearance, when he appeared delirious and dishevelled.

A psychiatric evaluation ordered last week to determine whether he was fit to stand trial concluded he was fit and able to understand the judicial process.

St-Amand's lawyer, Julien Lespérance Hudon, asked the judge to order a different evaluation, this one to determine whether St-Amand can be held criminally responsible for his actions.

The evaluation will take place over the next 30 days at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal. Professionals will determine whether St-Amand was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the crash that made him incapable of understanding what he was doing or of knowing that it was wrong.

He is next scheduled in court on March 28.

On Feb. 8, St-Amand, a Laval transit bus driver, was at the wheel of a bus that plowed into the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose at around 8:30 a.m., just as parents were dropping off their children.

Two young children, Jacob Gauthier and Maëva David, died in the crash and six others were injured.

St-Amand is facing two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Last week, when St-Amand appeared in court, there were four special constables accompanying him — an unusually high level of security for a prisoner. Two of them held his arms in the prisoner's box as he stared ahead with a blank expression on his face.

At the time, Lespérance Hudon told the court that his client was only sometimes able to respond to questions and interact. Other times he was completely non-communicative, as he was in the courtroom last Friday, the lawyer said.

The psychiatric evaluation, which was conducted by professionals at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal, was to determine whether St-Amand's mental state allowed him to understand what was happening at his trial. They decided that he was able to so.