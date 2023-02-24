Pierre Ny St-Amand found fit to stand trial but will face criminal responsiblity evaluation

·2 min read
Two children were killed when a city bus was driven into the front of a Laval daycare centre Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Steve Rompré/Radio-Canada - image credit)
Two children were killed when a city bus was driven into the front of a Laval daycare centre Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (Steve Rompré/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Pierre Ny St-Amand, the bus driver accused of intentionally ramming a Laval daycare with a city bus, killing two children, is fit to stand trial, but he will be evaluated to determine if he can be held criminally responsible his actions.

St-Amand appeared in a Laval courtroom on Friday, accompanied by four special constables. His hair was trimmed and his eyes were open, in stark comparison to his last appearance, when he appeared delirious and dishevelled.

A psychiatric evaluation ordered last week to determine whether he was fit to stand trial concluded he was fit and able to understand the judicial process.

St-Amand's lawyer, Julien Lespérance Hudon, asked the judge to order a different evaluation, this one to determine whether St-Amand can be held criminally responsible for his actions.

The evaluation will take place over the next 30 days at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal. Professionals will determine whether St-Amand was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the crash that made him incapable of understanding what he was doing or of knowing that it was wrong.

He is next scheduled in court on March 28.

On Feb. 8, St-Amand, a Laval transit bus driver, was at the wheel of a bus that plowed into the Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose at around 8:30 a.m., just as parents were dropping off their children.

Two young children, Jacob Gauthier and Maëva David, died in the crash and six others were injured.

St-Amand is facing two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Last week, when St-Amand appeared in court, there were four special constables accompanying him — an unusually high level of security for a prisoner. Two of them held his arms in the prisoner's box as he stared ahead with a blank expression on his face.

At the time, Lespérance Hudon told the court that his client was only sometimes able to respond to questions and interact. Other times he was completely non-communicative, as he was in the courtroom last Friday, the lawyer said.

The psychiatric evaluation, which was conducted by professionals at the Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal, was to determine whether St-Amand's mental state allowed him to understand what was happening at his trial. They decided that he was able to so.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Paranoid’ Murdaugh Drops a Bombshell on the Witness Stand

    Grace Beahm Alford/AP/ShutterstockAfter almost two years of speculation and a stunning fall from grace as a once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh finally took the stand Thursday to provide a jaw-dropping testimony in his double murder trial, including admitting to stealing from clients and conceding that he’d lied about his whereabouts on the night of the murders because of drug-induced paranoia.“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into

  • Alex Jones claims authorities want to take his expensive cat because he's bankrupt. He's leaving out the fact he gave his wife and parents $1.3 million last year.

    Bankrupt InfoWars founder Alex Jones, who owes almost $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families, claimed authorities want his expensive cat.

  • Jamie Dempsey: Mother told son 'you're a divvy' after he stabbed her in heart

    Jamie Dempsey told Liverpool Crown Court his mother Karen Dempsey called him a 'divvy' after he accidentally fatally stabbed her outside a pub in Kirkby.

  • Family of 12-year-old auto theft suspect call for charges against vehicle owner who killed him

    The family of a 12-year-old auto theft suspect who was shot and killed by the vehicle owner say the man should face criminal charges.

  • Outlaw bikers among 27 suspects nabbed in Ontario bust

    Police say 27 suspects, including members of outlaw biker gangs, have been arrested following a joint investigation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a dozen firearms. The 13-month investigation into drug and gun smuggling, dubbed Project Coyote, involved Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as officers in Belleville, Toronto and Windsor. They're motivated by profit and seem to stop at nothing to get it. - OPP Chief Supt. Paul Mackey Three members of the Hells Angels and three member

  • Florida gunman returned to murder scene and killed reporter covering shooting, police say

    A man suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday in Florida returned to the scene of the crime hours later and gunned down a television reporter and a nine-year-old girl, authorities said.

  • Bryan Kohberger’s former friends tell how he became addicted to heroin because he wanted ‘validation’

    Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November

  • 'Sexually-motivated' pair tried to kidnap lone women by snatching them off street in broad daylight

    Jordan Godfrey and Brett Parker drove around in a stolen Ford Focus stopping random women in quick succession and asked them for directions in a bid to snatch them off the street.

  • 'She had to carry it out for him': Charges reduced for Florida woman who shot terminally ill husband

    Ellen Gilland was accused of killing her terminally ill husband at a hospital in Daytona Beach, then pointing a gun at hospital workers and police.

  • Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them

    Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.

  • Suspect in homicide of Justin Breau turns herself in, Saint John police say

    Saint John police say Sarah Belzil, who was allegedly involved in the homicide of Justin Breau, has turned herself in. On Wednesday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for Belzil on a charge of first-degree murder. Belzil is to appear in court on Friday. She is the fifth person arrested in the fatal stabbing of Breau in August 2022. Four men have been charged with first-degree murder so far. A fifth man has been at large since a warrant was issued for his arrest in late January, accor

  • 'I really messed up': Florida executes death row inmate for first time in nearly four years

    Donald Dillbeck was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at Florida State Prison. He used his last words to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis.

  • Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail

    Prosecutors have dropped charges of assault, obstruction and other counts against a Georgia jail detainee after video from security cameras showed him being beaten by sheriff's deputies who rushed into his cell. The decision to dismiss charges against 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs came several months after an investigation following the video's release in November led to the arrest of three Camden County deputies on battery charges in the jail beating. “When the video came out, it was abundantly clear that Mr. Hobbs was not the aggressor," Harry Daniels, a civil rights attorney representing Hobbs, said Thursday.

  • Trump 2020 Fraud Backer Sidney Powell’s Texas Ethics Case Tossed

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas judge has tossed out a disciplinary case against attorney Sidney Powell, finding state bar regulators failed to present enough valid evidence to keep alive claims that she violated ethics rules by filing frivolous post-election lawsuits.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaTrump 2020 Fraud Ba

  • Murder victim's mother fights to keep Sandeson from accessing bitcoin worth up to $250K

    William Sandeson has another legal battle on his hands; this time over money. Sandeson was convicted on Saturday of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson in August of 2015. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April. Samson's mother, Linda Boutilier and her other son, Connor Samson, also launched a wrongful death suit against Sandeson in December over Taylor Samson's death. As part of that lawsuit, Boutilier's lawyer, James Goodwin, sought and was granted a temporary injunction to pre

  • Attack on woman at Calgary bus shelter being treated as hate crime, police say

    CALGARY — Police say a 36-year-old man is facing assault charges after an alleged hate-motivated attack earlier this year at a Calgary bus shelter. They say a woman was standing at the bus shelter on Jan. 13 when a man slapped her phone out of her grasp before biting her hand and yelling racist slurs at her. They say three bystanders helped the woman to safety and called police. Once on scene, police say officers found a suspect and took him into custody. Police say in a news release that the ca

  • Deeply Confused Fox Host Accuses ‘Wiccan’ of Leading ‘Witch Hunt’ Against Trump

    Fox NewsFox News host Jesse Watters on Wednesday accused “wiccan” Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the Georgia grand jury that recommended multiple indictments in its investigation of Donald Trump’s 2020 election meddling, of leading a “witch hunt.”“According to her Pinterest account, she is a big fan of witchcraft,” Watters remarked, honing in on the same personal details that right-wing activist Charlie Kirk did earlier in the day. “She’s a wiccan, it looks like, and now she’s leading a differen

  • Coronation Street hints at Len being caught out after his alliance with Griff

    Coronation Street has hinted that corrupt councillor Len Cameron could finally be brought to justice.

  • Drug arrests made in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after bus depot seizures

    The RCMP's Federal Intelligence Unit has made four arrests in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island after a three-month investigation into illegal drugs being transported by Maritime Bus vehicles. The investigation was dubbed Operation Highspeed, and a news release issued this week said it involved the movement of drugs and related paraphernalia throughout the three Maritime provinces and Ontario. "With COVID, the world changed a lot in how people move things," RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn said. "Individ

  • 'Nothing short of monsters': Prosecutors sum up torture allegations in Anthony Avalos' death

    "They're nothing short of monsters for what they did," said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Jonathan Hatami. "Both of these defendants are evil individuals."