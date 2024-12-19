Pierre leads Belmont against UC Irvine after 28-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (9-1, 1-0 Big West) at Belmont Bruins (9-2, 1-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts UC Irvine after Jonathan Pierre scored 28 points in Belmont's 93-86 win over the Richmond Spiders.

The Bruins have gone 5-1 at home. Belmont is fifth in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 2.3.

The Anteaters are 3-1 on the road. UC Irvine averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Justin Hohn with 4.0.

Belmont averages 84.1 points, 23.8 more per game than the 60.3 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.7% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 13.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bruins.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Anteaters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press