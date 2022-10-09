Tractor on track at Japan Grand Prix - Pierre Gasly's fury at tractor left on track at Japan Grand Prix - Issei Kato/Reuters

A furious Pierre Gasly has demanded answers from the FIA after he sped past a recovery vehicle on track during a rain-drenched Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Gasly said he could have “f------ killed himself” in the incident, which recalled the tragic accident involving his friend Jules Bianchi on the same track in 2014.

Gasly, who drives for AlphaTauri, had already collected an advertising hoarding which came loose following a crash involving Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari on the opening lap, pitted, and was going as quickly as he could under safety car conditions to try to catch back up with the field on lap three when he passed what he described as a “tractor” in near zero visibility.

Here’s a video of the tractor on track with Pierre Gasly.



This is exactly where Carlos Sainz had just aquaplaned off. #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/pabG6gaKjT — Notepaddock (@notepaddock) October 9, 2022

It looked from replays as if the organisers took the decision to red flag the race just as Gasly approached the vehicle at Turn 12, perhaps a second or so later, but that he had not yet had time to slow down properly.

“God, what is this tractor?!” Gasly shouted in horror over his radio after passing the vehicle on his left. “What is this tractor on track? I passed next to it... this is unacceptable. Remember what happened?! I can't believe this. I could have f------ killed myself."

Gasly, clearly still very upset, was later shown in animated discussions with his team back in his garage.

Bianchi, Gasly’s childhood friend and fellow Frenchman, lost his life after colliding with a recovery vehicle at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014 in wet conditions. He initially underwent emergency surgery and was placed into an induced coma. But he never came out of it. Bianchi died on July 17 2015. His death was the first to result from an on-track incident in Formula One in more than 20 years, after Ayrton Senna's fatal accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Bianchi’s father, Philippe, posted his reaction to the event on Instagram:

The incident prompted shock and bewilderment on social media with Alex Wurz, chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, leading the calls for an investigation.

I think we need to discuss a tractor on track..... we can keep it short: this must NOT happen guys 🔴 — alex wurz (@alex_wurz) October 9, 2022

Sainz, who had been forced to retire from the race following his first lap crash, later told Sky Sports that it was hugely dangerous.

“Even behind a safety car we can be going at 150 kph and we don’t see anything [in these conditions]. If you have small aquaplaning I don’t know why we risk in these conditions having a tractor on track.”

Button, commentating on Sky Sports, agreed with Sainz: “It was surprising to see. As Carlos said it’s so easy to aquaplane. He’s chasing the safety car. It would have been a massive shock [passing that vehicle].”

The FIA said in a statement that the incident occured after the red flag was shown: “In relation to the recovery of the incident on lap 3, the safety car had been deployed and the race neutralised. Car 10, which had collected damage and pitted behind the safety car, was then driving at high speed to catch up to the field. As conditions were deteriorating, the red flag was shown before car 10 passed the location of the incident where it had been damaged the previous lap.”