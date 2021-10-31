Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg makes intriguing comment on mood behind the scenes as Tottenham lose to Man United

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has admitted that the team’s performance in the loss at home to Manchester United on Saturday evening was “unacceptable.”

The visit of a United side coming off of a 5-0 defeat at home to bitter rivals Liverpool turned into another bleak day for underfire manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with his substitution of Lucas Moura for Steven Bergwijn in the second-half invoking the ire of supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford all scored in a 3-0 away win, leaving Nuno - who many believe was far from the club’s first-choice appointment in the summer anyway - with an unwanted record.

Indeed, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss became the first Tottenham manager since Christian Gross to lose five of their first ten Premier League games.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Hojbjerg (who has played in every minute of Spurs’ league campaign thus far) talked of just how abject the performance was, while warning he had “better not say too much”.

“To show up like this, it’s unacceptable,” he said.

“At home there should be fireworks and determination. It wasn’t there. I had better not say too much.”

