Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - is he really the answer to Chelsea's problems?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - GETTY IMAGES

The evidence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brief time at Barcelona suggests that while the pace of old may have faded with age the goalscoring instincts remain as sharp as ever. Aubameyang struck 13 times in 24 appearances in Spain, and those goals were scored with a level of precision that indicates the 33-year-old is still as effective in the box as he has ever been.

There were towering headers, close-range tap-ins, impudent dinks and explosive strikes. His highlight reel in Spain serves as an education in variety of finishing, and Thomas Tuchel evidently expects that form to continue in the blue of Chelsea.

A return to the Premier League does not provide a guarantee of goals, however, and it will be fascinating to see whether the Aubameyang of Chelsea is more akin to the version we have seen in Barcelona, or the player who so visibly declined in his final months at Arsenal.

For while Aubameyang’s much-discussed exit from Arsenal was primarily due to his disciplinary issues and subsequent loss of the captaincy, it should not be forgotten he had been struggling badly on the pitch, too. It's easy to forget that prior to his last appearance for Arsenal, in an away loss at Everton, he had been demoted to the bench after a run of five matches without a goal.

Aubameyang departed Arsenal last season with four goals to his name from 14 league appearances. In the previous season, 2020/21, he finished the campaign with 10 goals from 29 league appearances. These are not awful returns, but they are noticeably lower tallies than in his first three years in north London, when he struck 54 league goals in 85 matches.

Physical decline, as with any player in his thirties, no doubt played a part in this. By the end of his Arsenal career the sharpness had waned for Aubameyang and he no longer seemed capable of simply bursting past opposition defenders with his extraordinary acceleration.

It should be said that his final months at Arsenal were also affected by various off-field issues beyond his control, such as being hospitalised with malaria and his mother falling ill.

Story continues

Aubameyang’s defenders will also argue that Mikel Arteta’s tactical system did not make the most of his qualities. That may be fair, but while different players have different styles, the thrilling start to Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal career has since proved that Arteta is certainly willing to give attacking freedom to his forward players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds the Arsenal fans during his time with the Gunners - PA

There are therefore some important questions for Tuchel to answer. How does he see Aubameyang fitting into his team, what role does he want him to play at Stamford Bridge, and what sort of striker is he expecting to arrive from Barcelona?

Talking last summer, before the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku, Tuchel said: “We could use a player used to playing with their back to goal, whose strength is to keep possession from long balls so we can add this direct style of play to our portfolio.”

Lukaku, it soon turned out, was not that player. And there has been little in his career to suggest that Aubameyang can fulfil that role, either. The Gabon striker’s game is built on sharp movement and clinical finishing, not on hold-up play and creativity. In 128 Premier League games for Arsenal, he created just 19 big chances for his team-mates.

As Aubameyang’s former manager at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel will know his strengths and weaknesses, and he surely will not ask the 33-year-old to suddenly reinvent himself as a target man. Instead we can expect Aubameyang to dovetail with Chelsea’s collection of flexible attacking players, such as Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount, and to prowl around the penalty box.

At the most fundamental level, Chelsea are in need of more goal-threat and Aubameyang is a player who should provide it. So far this season, Sterling is the only forward to have scored a goal for the club, while last year only Mount reached double figures in the league. Kai Havertz has never been deadly in front of goal, and the since-departed Lukaku and Timo Werner also struggled to convert chances.

Aubameyang’s form at Barcelona suggests he will at least be able to provide Chelsea with a more clinical edge in the final third. Look a little further back, though, to those sad final few months of his Arsenal career, and it is clear he is no longer the player he was when he first arrived on these shores in 2018. This is a new Aubameyang, and only time will tell whether he can offer the same goalscoring threat.