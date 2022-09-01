Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Chelsea FC confirm £12m signing of Barcelona striker on two-year contract

Done deal! Chelsea have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year contract (Getty Images)

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a two-year contract with the option of an extra season.

The 33-year-old returns to the Premier League only nine months after leaving Arsenal, the club he captained before a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the role in November.

Thomas Tuchel worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund between 2015 and 2017 and spoke in glowing terms of the player earlier this summer despite an acrimonious end to his time in north London.

With Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner leaving the club this summer, Aubameyang emerged as Chelsea’s key attacking target over the likes of Anthony Gordon and Wilfried Zaha.

Chelsea will pay £12m for the Gabon international’s services but will have to wait for his debut following a home invasion, with Aubameyang having suffered a broken jaw as armed robbers attacked the forward in front of his family. As part of the deal, Marcos Alonso has moved to the Camp Nou.

The signing takes the spending under the Boehly-Clearlake Capital era beyond £250m, breaking a club and British record in a single transfer window.