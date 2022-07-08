Pierre d'Archemont appointed Senior Vice President South America

Pierre d'Archemont appointed Senior Vice President South America

Meudon (France), 8 July 2022 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Pierre d'Archemont as Senior Vice President South America. He will take up his position on 14 July 2022 and join the Executive Committee.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec said: "I am delighted to welcome Pierre to the Group and the Executive Committee. Pierre will oversee the acceleration of the transfer of our European operations to our Brazilian plants while ramping up our development in Brazil. Pierre will bring with him a wealth of experience in running businesses in Brazil and South America in such demanding sectors as the automotive industry. I would also like to thank Alexandre Lyra for his commitment and contribution to the development of our activities in Brazil”.

Biography

Pierre d'Archemont started his career in 1985 at Schneider Electric as a sales and marketing manager. He joined Alcatel in 1992 where he held various management positions. In 1995, he joined the Valeo Group and took over the management of the Brazil and Argentina subsidiary. In 2008, he took over the management of the Atmosfera group in the hotel, hospital and industrial sector, which he then sold to a major player in the sector. In 2011, Pierre d'Archemont took over the general management of operations in Brazil and Argentina for the Plastic Omnium Group, where he built a new team and new processes to improve quality and service in these countries, recovering both competitiveness and customer confidence. Since 2014, he has occupied the position of Regional VP Brazil and Argentina in charge of the operational and financial turnaround of Visteon.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 17,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indexes and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel : +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com

Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com 

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 800 505 110
actionnaires@vallourec.com

 

