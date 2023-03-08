Pierce County deputies searching for defendant in molestation case who fled before trial

A defendant in a child molestation case in Pierce County is believed to be on the run after he failed to appear for a court date last month leading up to trial, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies shared a bulletin Tuesday afternoon asking for the public’s help to locate 57-year-old Doil Weston, who was charged in 2020 with first-degree child molestation after he allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in 2018.

Weston didn’t appear for a trial readiness status hearing Feb. 3, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest about a week later, according to Pierce County Superior Court records. A jury trial was set for Feb. 8.

Weston was described as a 5-foot-9, 190-pound Black man. Deputies said he may be driving a red 2002 Dodge Dakota. Anyone who knows Weston’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

The defendant doesn’t appear to have any felony convictions in Pierce County, according to court records. After he was arraigned in the child molestation case, he was released on his personal recognizance and ordered to stay at an address in Eatonville.

It’s unclear whether deputies believe Weston is still in the area nearly a month after his arrest warrant was issued. A representative from the Sheriff’s Department wasn’t immediately available to comment Tuesday afternoon.