Pierce County Alliance Celebrates 50th Anniversary Serving the Pacific Northwest in Substance Abuse Treatment

Pierce County Alliance
·2 min read

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pierce County Alliance (PCA), founded in 1972, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on November 2nd from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at its Tacoma headquarters. A nationally recognized substance abuse treatment provider, Pierce County Alliance has been serving the people of the Pacific Northwest and has received national recognition for its pioneering work with Drug Treatment Courts, medication assisted treatment (MAT) and Child Placing Agency Services, including foster home licensing.

PCA 50th Anniversary Celebration
November 2, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.;
510 Tacoma Avenue South in Tacoma
RSVP to Phi Rhea at 253-304-1971

PCA invites all interested parties to its 50th Anniversary celebration. “We are excited to join with our many community partners to celebrate a half-century of success in the provision of substance abuse treatment and youth services.” said Terree Schmidt-Whelan, PCA’s Executive Director.

“PCA is one of the leaders in the development of programs, systems and public policy regarding criminal justice treatment and was one of the first in Washington State to collaborate with local courts to develop drug treatment alternatives to incarceration,” said Barry J. Reid, PCA’s Board President. “Due to its achievements, PCA is regularly awarded significant governmental grants to expand its work in helping persons struggling with substance abuse.”

“PCA has become a nationally recognized agency in the field of drug courts,” continued Reid. “PCA is regarded as a great place to work, where dogs are welcome to work with their person in the agency, and the work environment reflects the agency’s people-centered philosophy towards both clients and staff.”

About Pierce County Alliance

The Pierce County Alliance is a nationally recognized agency providing substance abuse treatment in the Pacific Northwest. The agency has worked in collaboration with federal, state, and local justice systems to address treatment issues of the offender population with programs such as TASC (Treatment Alternatives to Street Crime). These efforts were substantially expanded with the advent of “drug treatment courts” in the early 1990’s. PCA, in conjunction with the Pierce County Superior Court and the Pierce County Council, began one of the earliest felony drug court programs in the country.

Over its 50-year history, PCA has expanded into many complementary areas including: the Family Recovery Court, mental health therapy, substance use, medication-assisted treatment, problem gambling disorders, youth services and foster care programs. PCA also provides drug court treatment services for the Thurston County Superior Court. In 2021, Terree Schmidt-Whelan, PCA’s Executive Director was inducted into the “Stanley M. Goldstein Treatment Court Hall of Fame” by the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

Contact:

 

Barry J. Reid, President, PCA Board of Directors

 

 

253.946.6119

 

 

 

 

 

Terree Schmidt-Whelan, Ph.D., PCA Executive Director

 

 

253.572.4750


