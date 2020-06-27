Pierce Brosnan 'vaguely' remembers saving Halle Berry from choking during love scene in James Bond film

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has said he "vaguely" remembers saving Halle Berry from choking on the set of Die Another Day.

According to Berry, Brosnan performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on her when she started choking while they were filming a love scene.

Brosnan said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he was "not sure" what happened during filming for the 2002 movie.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He said: "I vaguely remember it, I've seen little quotes in the press recently. We were on the set, I'm not quite sure what I did, I might have Heimliched her, I'm not sure."

A laughing Brosnan added: "I just patted her on the back."

:: Listen to the Backstage podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify , Spreaker

Oscar-winning actress Berry, 53, told Fallon in April that Brosnan came to the rescue when a fig got stuck in her throat.

She said: "I was supposed to be all sexy, trying to seduce him with a fig. I end up choking on it and he had to get up and do the Heimlich. So not sexy."

Berry added: "James Bond knows how to Heimlich! He was there for me, he will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world."

Die Another Day was the final Bond movie featuring Brosnan.