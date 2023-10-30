Pierce Brosnan ‘taking legal action’ against UK gallery over 'fake' exhibition and meet and greet

Pierce Brosnan has hit out at a UK art gallery he says are advertising a 'fake' meet and greet opportunities with him (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Pierce Brosnan has warned fans not to part with their money after a UK gallery "falsely" advertised that he would be exhibiting his work there and was selling tickets for £500 to meet him.

The Irish James Bond actor, 70, is an avid painter, but has yet to exhibit his art work here.

The SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham claimed that they had secured an "exclusive exhibition" due to run this December with Brosnan personally greeting fans on December 8 and 9.

It had said standard admission tickets on the same dates would be on sale for £150, adding general admission would cost £15 between December 10 to 31.

In an advertisement for the exhibition, the gallery wrote: "SMS Gallery, an avant-garde art institution situated in the heart of Long Eaton, Nottingham, is thrilled to announce its latest endeavour exclusive exhibition featuring the renowned Mr Pierce Brosnan."

Taking to social media to set the record straight, Brosnan outright denied that any exhibition would be taking place and insisted he would "never charge for a meet and greet"."To my fans and friends, I will not be exhibiting my artwork at the SMS Art Gallery in Nottingham in December 2023," he penned in a statement shared to Instagram.

"Reports that the SMS Art Gallery has been engaged to host an exhibition are false. I would never charge for a meet and greet."

He concluded: "My attorney has contacted the gallery and sent a cease and desist letter. I look forward to having an exhibition in the UK in the future and, when the time comes, you will hear from me. Peace, Ð Ð.’

The Standard has contacted the gallery for comment.