Pierce Brosnan Says 'There's No Regret' Over Being Replaced as James Bond

Pierce Brosnan doesn't look back on his time as James Bond with any negativity.

The Irish actor took on the iconic role in 1995 with Goldeneye, going on to star in three more movies before getting "kicked to the curb" after 2002's Die Another Day. According to Brosnan, the producers felt the franchise needed a refresh and went with Daniel Craig as the new star, even though Brosnan wanted to do a fifth film.

Now, almost two decades later, Brosnan, 67, has no ill will towards the franchise.

“There’s no regret. I do not let regret come into my world … It just leads to more misery and more regrets,” he told The Guardian in a new interview to promote his small role in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

“Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career. Once you’re branded as a Bond, it’s with you for ever, so you better make peace with it and you’d better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond," he added.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Brosnan has continued a steady stream of work since his Bond days, including a fan-favorite stint in the Mamma Mia! movies, a starring role on the TV show The Son, a series of celebrated film performances and five more movies on the way. He doesn't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I have no desire to retire,” he said. “I am a man of 67 years now and the parts that will come to me will be the parts of the elder, the parts of the comedic turn. At this point in life, I don’t know what else to do but act and paint.”

The actor is currently laying low at home in Hawaii with wife Keely Shay Brosnan, 56, and their two sons: Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19. Brosnan is thankful for the time with his family as his sons inch more and more toward a career in front of the camera.

“We are a close family and this time of COVID has nourished and nurtured a bond between us all that probably would not have existed without the lockdown,” he said.