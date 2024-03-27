Rumors that “Bullet Train” actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next to take on the role of James Bond are heating up, and it seems no one is immune to weighing in on the possibility — including former Bond star, Pierce Brosnan.

In an interview with “The Ray D’Arcy Show” on RTÉ Radio 1 out Friday, the “GoldenEye” star said, “I read the news about his possibilities of being a Bond, so I would definitely tip my hat to the fellow.”

“I think the man has the chops and the talent and the charisma to play Bond, very much so,” Brosnan added.

The “Die Another Day” actor also discussed his experience working with Taylor-Johnson in 2009. He explained, “One of the first movies he made, one of the earliest movies, was ‘The Greatest.’ And he was the greatest in it.”

When asked what advice he would give Taylor-Johnson, Brosnan kept it simple: “Be bold. Go out there. Have a great time. Just love it. Just go for it. You can do it.”

Plus, he isn’t the only former 007 to endorse Taylor-Johnson for the part. On Sunday, George Lazenby, who starred in 1969’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” told TMZ that the “Kick-Ass” actor would be more than capable of handling the stunts required to take on the part … as well as the interactions with “Bond girls.”

Meanwhile, Taylor-Johnson has stayed entirely quiet on the topic. In an interview with Rolling Stone UK, he deftly admitted, “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, ‘The Fall Guy,’ ‘Nosferatu,’ ‘Kraven the Hunter.’ I’m here to promote those.”

The most recent installment in the Bond franchise was 2021’s “No Time to Die,” starring Daniel Craig, which was praised as one of his best.

The post Pierce Brosnan Says He Would ‘Definitely’ Tip His Hat to Aaron Taylor-Johnson as James Bond: ‘Man Has the Chops’ appeared first on TheWrap.