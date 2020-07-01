Pierce Brosnan has no regrets over James Bond: 'It's the gift that keeps on giving'

Pierce Brosnan as Ian Fleming's James Bond 007 in a promotional still for 2002's Die Another Day. (EON/MGM)

Pierce Brosnan has said there is “no regret” over his departure from the James Bond franchise.

The actor played 007 in four films, the last being 2002’s Die Another Day. He took over the role from Timothy Dalton for 1995’s GoldenEye.

Brosnan wanted to make another but producers decided to recast the role, breaking the news to him over the phone in 2004.

In an interview for the excellent book Some Kind of Hero: The Remarkable Story of the James Bond Films Brosnan said felt he had been “kicked to the kerb” after being dismissed from the role while negotiating for a fifth film. However, Brosnan, 67, has now said “there’s no regret” over the parting of ways.

He told the Guardian: “I do not let regret come into my world … It just leads to more misery and more regrets.

“Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career.

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan poses with Roger Moore, a former incarnation of superspy James Bond, on the set of the film 'GoldenEye', 1995. (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)

“Once you’re branded as a Bond, it’s with you for ever, so you better make peace with it and understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond.”

Brosnan’s spell as 007 is fondly remembered by fans. Since leaving the role he has had an eclectic career, famously showing off his singing skills in the Mamma Mia! films and playing a former British prime minister in Roman Polanski’s 2010 thriller The Ghost Writer.

He was replaced in the Bond role by Daniel Craig, whose fifth and final outing as the spy, No Time To Die, will be released in November after being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brosnan can currently be seen in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga exclusively on Netflix.