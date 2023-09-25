Pierce Brosnan Gifts Wife Keely 60 Roses for Her 60th Birthday: 'Forever Happy and Blessed'

"Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday,” the actor wrote on Instagram

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Pierce Brosnan is giving wife Keely Shaye Brosnan her flowers.

The actor, 70, celebrated his wife’s 60th birthday on Monday by gifting her a display of 60 red roses.

"Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday,” Brosnan captioned his Instagram post, showing the pair in an embrace as they smiled behind the bouquet.

"Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan,” he added.

Keely also received birthday love from Linda Thompson, who wrote in the comment section, “Happy birthday to the lovely Keely! What a blessed Love you two share!”



The couple recently celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in August. To mark the occasion, Keely shared a series of photos from their nuptials in Ireland on Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life,” she wrote at the time.

In addition to her wedding date, she also included in the caption the day they met: April 8, 1994.

Before then, Keely had also celebrated the Mamma Mia! actor entering a new decade. She marked her husband’s 70th birthday in May with her own tribute of him standing against a backdrop of yellow flowers and a mountain-side view.

"Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial," she wrote at the time. "Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun."

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Dalíland" at Culver Theater on June 7, 2023.

Pierce and Keely share sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22. The Out-Laws actor also shares his late daughter Charlotte and sons Christopher and Sean with his first wife, the late actress Cassandra Harris.



In October 2022 at the premiere of Black Adam, Keely complimented her husband while speaking with PEOPLE by calling him "a superhero at home" in addition to his role on the big screen.

She said, "He has a big heart; generous, warm, kind heart."



