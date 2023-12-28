Pierce Brosnan Faces Court Date After Allegedly Walking Into Off-Limits Area Of Yellowstone Park

Pierce Brosnan has reportedly been ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center after allegedly entering an off-limits area of the national park.

CNN obtained court documents revealing that the James Bond actor has been summoned to the Wyoming district court on January 23 amid claims he walked into thermal areas of Yellowstone.

Brosnan is charged with the petty offense of “foot travel in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails … and Violating closures and use limits,” CNN said.

Deadline has contacted Brosnan’s rep for comment. The actor has not remarked on the court summons on social media.

Brosnan had been filming his latest feature, Unholy Trinity, at the Yellowstone Film Ranch. The Western, set against the turbulent backdrop of 1870s Montana, secured a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement and co-stars Samuel L. Jackson.

Yellowstone’s website advises that “boardwalks and trails protect you and delicate thermal formations.” It adds: “Always walk on boardwalks and designated trails. Keep children close and do not let them run on boardwalks.”

