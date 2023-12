Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Pierce Brosnan is in some hot water with Wyoming authorities after allegedly wandering into restricted thermal areas at Yellowstone National Park, according to reports. The actor, best known for his stint as James Bond, was cited for “violation of closures and use limits,” a petty offense. He is scheduled for an initial appearance at the park’s justice center on Jan. 23.

