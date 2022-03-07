Pieces Of Her fans have a lot to say about Andy

Photo credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Forget Inventing Anna or Love Is Blind, because Netflix fans have turned their attention to new thriller, Pieces Of Her. Starring Toni Collette as the lead, the series watches character Laura Oliver's dark past come to light in front of daughter Andy's eyes (played by Bella Heathcote) after a violent attack.

*Spoilers* During the first episode of Pieces Of Her, Laura stops a gunman on a rampage in a cafe by using the knife he stabbed her in the hand with to kill him. As a result of the impressive blade skills, her daughter Andy begins to piece together her mother's dark and scary past, which reveals the duo are actually part of a witness protection programme.

While many viewers have been loving the twists and turns of the intense thriller, others have been calling Andy out for her somewhat questionable decision making.

Maybe it's best not to get into the boot of someone you don't know's car? Maybe it's wise to follow your mother's instructions as oppose to driving to a completely random destination? And hey, it's probably a good idea to avoid the men with the guns.

"Watching Andy make stupid decision after stupid decision. #PiecesOfHerNetflix #PiecesOfHer," one person wrote on Twitter, while another put, "#PiecesOfHer Andy had only three simple tasks: get the car, drive to Maine, and lay low until your mum told you it was safe. Why [she] couldn't follow instructions is beyond me."

Is Andy gonna be like this the whole show? Because…😂. #PiecesOfHer pic.twitter.com/F9ghOz4TjJ — adrian howard (@krull41) March 5, 2022

This dumb 30 Year old woman. I just dont get it. #piecesofher pic.twitter.com/JBNhdPlGpo — LexyTam (@lexy_tam) March 4, 2022

Idk if any of y’all are watching “Pieces of Her” on Netflix but the daughter in this show is making me mad smh — Rob Christie (@AreRowBee) March 5, 2022

I just started pieces of her on Netflix and this girl is annoying 😂😂why isn’t she just listening to her mom over here doing this extra investigation — _Chika, ESQ. (@naijachika_) March 7, 2022

Someone else said, "Andy - Pieces Of Her @netflix the most annoying character I've seen in years!" and "Idk if any of y’all are watching Pieces of Her on Netflix but the daughter in this show is making me mad."

Hey, where would be the TV show in her following all the right instructions?



Pieces Of Her is now streaming on Netflix

