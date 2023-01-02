A Piece Of The Puzzle Missing From Hubline Berhad's (KLSE:HUBLINE) Share Price

It's not a stretch to say that Hubline Berhad's (KLSE:HUBLINE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 13.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Malaysia, where the median P/E ratio is around 13x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at Hubline Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the company to put the disappointing earnings performance behind them over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from falling. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Hubline Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

Hubline Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 24% decrease to the company's bottom line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 59% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 8.7% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

In light of this, it's curious that Hubline Berhad's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Hubline Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Hubline Berhad that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Hubline Berhad. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

