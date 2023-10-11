Pie for a good cause

Drumheller and District Seniors Foundation (DDSF) held its annual pie auction on Friday, October 6, and one of the pies up for auction was not for eating, but for throwing in Drumheller Councillor and DDSF Board Chair Tom Zariski’s face. There were several varieties of other pies, all of which were donated by the community, ranging from staples like apple and pumpkin, to strawberry-rhubarb, peach, pecan, and even some specialties like blueberry, peanut butter, and flapper. Funds raised from the auction help support seniors activities at the Sunshine Lodge. The opportunity to pie Mr. Zariski sold for $200 and was purchased by the management of Sunshine Lodge. DDSF Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Glenda Youngberg (left) was given the pleasure of getting to pie Mr. Zariski with a face full of whipped cream.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail