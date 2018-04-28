Pidcock's Tour de Yorkshire motivation coming from World Championship disappointment

Tom Pidcock is determined to use the disappointment of the recent UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships as extra motivation for the Tour de Yorkshire.

The Leeds-born cyclist won the junior world title in 2017 but was unable to replicate that success at under-23 level in February this year.

An Under-23 World Cup winner, Pidcock finished 15th in Valkenburg, Netherlands, but is eager to put on a show for his home crowd come the Tour de Yorkshire.

The race, one of the biggest cycle races in the UK, takes place between May 3-6.

Pidcock, who will be racing with the Great Britain Cycling Team in Yorkshire, cannot wait to return to his roots for the race and is expecting another big turnout from the local crowd.

“The Worlds disappointment will certainly act as motivation,” explained the 18-year-old.

“The race is over now so I am not going to dwell on it, I was simply not good enough on the day but I try not let it define my season. It was definitely a season with a lot of learning points.

“I am very proud of my Yorkshire roots. In Yorkshire we know how to put on a show and support and promote our area in the best possible Yorkshire way.

“I grew up training on many of the roads and routes.”

The disappointing result earlier this year is a rare blip for a young British cyclist who has enjoyed plenty of success through the junior cycling ranks.

In 2016, Pidcock won junior gold at the Cyclo-Cross European Championships before following it up with Junior World Championship success the next year.

The 2017 season also saw him standing on the top step of the podium in the junior time trial at the Road World Championships causing some to dub him a ‘mini-Sagan’ after three-time World champion Peter Sagan.

“It is a bit mad really, he (Peter Sagan) is great for the sport and can pretty much do everything on the bike but I aspire to make my own name and my own path to the top,” added Pidcock.

“I want to commit to cyclo-cross for two to three more seasons and then hopefully make the transition across to the road and ride at the highest level.”

Pidcock is also an ambassador for the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries – a location or mobile unit with a fleet of bikes which are available for loan to children and families.

And the young cyclist hopes he and the scheme can encourage as many Yorkshire children as possible to try the sport he loves.

Pidcock added: “I think the Yorkshire Bank Bike Library scheme is a great way for kids of all ages to learn how to ride a bike. I can’t imagine my life without the bike, I have been riding since I was four years old.

“I believe that the interest levels in cycling will continue to grow over the next few years and I look forward to encouraging and inspiring as many kids as I can to start cycling.”

