Pidcock defies puncture to retain Olympic title

Britain's Tom Pidcock defied a puncture to retain his Olympic mountain bike title in astonishing fashion in Paris.

The world champion, who turns 25 on Tuesday, edged out Victor Koretzky with remarkable skill, having once trailed the French rider by 39 seconds.

His fourth-lap puncture, while leading the race, looked to have ended Pidcock's chances, but he again demonstrated his generational talent on the mountain bike to move his way back up the standings.

Having caught Koretzky by the start of the final lap, he proved his mettle when the Frenchman sprung a surprise attack in the closing stages to take the lead again, only for Pidcock to ruthlessly find a different line through the trees with his superb bike-handling skills as he edged ahead and then came off best after brief contact between the pair.

British team-mate Charlie Aldridge, the under-23 world champion, was eighth on his Olympic debut.

But Pidcock's Games do not end there - the Ineos Grenadier is doubling up to contest the road race on Saturday.

How the race unfolded

Three years ago in Tokyo, Pidcock became the first Briton to win an Olympic medal in cross-country mountain bike and has since shown his incredible talent to win the world and European titles in the discipline, while on the road, he's won a stage of the Tour de France as well as Strade Bianche and the Amstel Gold Race, and he's also been world cyclocross champion.

He arrived at Elancourt Hill - the highest point in the Paris region at 231m - on Saturday as favourite for the gold.

In previous days he had described the course as "a bit bland" - but that will not matter now.

After a slow start, Pidcock quickly pushed his way to the front of the field but the puncture on the third lap, and a slower than ideal wheel change after seemingly catching his team off-guard, saw him tumble down the standings to ninth.

That put him 39 seconds down on French leader Koretzky, who stayed out on his own at the front, much to the delight of the home fans cheering his every pedal push.

But remarkably, Pidcock started to close the gap, and by the fifth of eight laps had reeled back in the group - also featuring Aldridge - battling for bronze, with South Africa's Alan Hatherly ahead in silver medal position.

Pidcock was never going to settle for the bottom step of the podium, though.

On the seventh lap he trailed Koretzky by just five seconds, making the catch to go neck-and-neck into the final trip around the 4.4km circuit.

But then Koretzky took his moment, springing a surprise on the leading Briton to take over at the front going into the final descent.

Roared on, it looked as though the Frenchman would not relinquish his lead this time. But never rule out Pidcock.

Descending, he worked his way around the obstacles in his way, veering to take a different path to Koretzky and while they briefly came together, it was a decision that paid off to bring him a titanic victory, his arms outstretched as he crossed the finish line nine seconds clear of Koretzky.

Bronze went to Hatherly, a further two seconds behind.