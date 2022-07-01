Picturesque ex-resort listed in Minnesota is a dream if you like camping. Take a look

TJ Macias
·1 min read

A former resort that will make anyone nostalgic has landed on the real estate market in International Falls, Minnesota, for $3.9 million.

Aerial view
Aerial view

Bald Rock Camp, a stunning property right on the edge of the sapphire blue water of Rainy Lake, has never been up for sale before now, the listing on Realtor.com says.

Aerial view
Aerial view

“Located on the mainland outside of Voyageurs National Park and south of Grassy Island and just southwest of iconic environmentalist Earnest Oberholtzer’s Review Islands,” the listing says. “This one of a kind Rainy Lake property encompasses approximately 16 acres with some 2500’ of shoreline.”

Exterior
Exterior

The main 1,838-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom house looks like something straight out of the past and offers stunning views from almost every angle. There are other structures around the camp as well.

Interior
Interior

But would you really want to stay indoors with all that sunlight bouncing off the water?

The camp was also featured on the blog The Old House Life.

Property grounds
Property grounds

International Falls is on the Canadian border and about 295 miles north of Minneapolis.

Aerial view
Aerial view

