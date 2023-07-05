In pictures: Youth Beatz free music festival in Dumfries

Thousands of young music fans were in Dumfries at the weekend for the latest edition of the Youth Beatz festival.

Among the acts performing across the two days were Joel Corry, Ella Henderson, Callum Beattie and the Vengaboys.

The weather was kinder this year than last when one day had to be cancelled due to high winds.

Organisers said they "couldn't be prouder" of the team of volunteers, staff and partners involved.

