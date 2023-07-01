Pictures of the week: Wine battles, kayaks and a great view of the Ashes

Jillian Cox competes in the Women's 400 Metre Freestyle Final on day four of the Phillips 66 National Championships at Indiana University Natatorium (Getty)

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

(Reuters)

Dark skies over the Great Belt Bridge in Korsor, Denmark.

(AFP/Getty)

A mud-covered farmer dances in a rice paddy field during “National Paddy Day”, which marks the start of the annual rice planting season, in Tokha village on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

(PA)

Fans in a flat nearby watch the match during day three of the second Ashes Test match at Lord’s.

(AP)

South Korean singer PSY, bottom center, performs during his concert “Summer Swag 2023” at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

(Reuters)

A visitor walks through a part of the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation, “You, Me and The Balloons”, during a preview ahead of the start of the Manchester International Festival.

(EPA)

People take part in the traditional “Wine Battle” in the village of Haro, La Rioja, northern Spain.

(PA)

Kayakers at Cullercoats bay in North Tyneside.

(AFP/Getty)

Seized drugs burn during a destruction ceremony to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Yangon in Myanmar.