Pictures of the week: Raging bulls, 4th of July and a cigar smoked by Winston Churchill

A traffic police officer drains water on a street during a downpour in Nantong, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province (AFP/Getty)

Each week the picture editors at The Independent sort through hundreds of thousands images sent into us by photography agencies from all around the world.

These are some of the most eye-catching and the most striking images from culture, news, politics, sport and lifestyle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

You can also keep up with the latest photography making headlines via our Instagram.

(AFP/Getty)

A man walks his dog by uprooted trees following a storm in Haarlem in the Netherlands.

(EPA)

A man walks his dog by uprooted trees following a storm in Haarlem in the Netherlands.

(ANP/AFP/Getty)

A man walks his dog by uprooted trees following a storm in Haarlem in the Netherlands.

(AFP/Getty)

A general view of people in Shanghai Hongqiao railway station.

(EPA)

Members of AnimaNaturalis and Peta stage a protest in Pamplona, Spain, against the mistreatment of animals during the Sanfermines fiesta.

(EPA)

A full moon sets behind the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

(AFP/Getty)

Devotees take part in the Sri Parthasarathy Swamy temple chariot festival in Chennai.

(AFP/Getty)

A spectator cheers from his buffet set up along the roadside in Saint-Sever, during the 4th stage of the Tour de France between Dax and Nogaro, in southwestern France.

(EPA)

Philippine Air Force aircraft in formation at Angeles city, Pampanga province.

(AFP/Getty)

Activists dance during a morning rave outside the International Maritime Organisation in London.

(PA)

A cigar smoked by Winston Churchill, which is expected to fetch £600-800, is pictured on his statue in Kent.

(Reuters)

Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York City.

(AFP/Getty)

A child dressed as a deity waits for the beginning of a parade marking the Feast of Na Tcha in Macau.