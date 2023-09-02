In Pictures: Waves stop play for Solent sandbar cricketers

The wicket was decidedly soggy as cricketers from each side of the Solent met for an annual match on an unusual pitch.

Each year, Island Sailing Club members play a team from the Royal Southern Yacht Club, based at Hamble-le-Rice in Southampton, on the Bramble Bank sandbar in the stretch of water separating the Isle of Wight from the mainland.

Beginning in the 1950s, the match can only be held once a year when an uncommon tide exposes the sandbank for longer than usual, meaning the date changes each year.

The 2022 match was cancelled following the death of the Queen on September 8.

Tim Devlin, captain of the Isle of Wight team and club commodore, said: “The Bramble cricket match is a wonderful tradition that both clubs look forward to and thoroughly enjoy taking part in.”

Although the bowlers race to complete their overs before the tide swamps the wicket, the winner is always decided ahead of time, with the clubs taking turns to hoist the trophy.

This year the islanders were victorious after Royal Southern’s turn in 2021.

