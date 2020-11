After battling long queues and the threat of Covid-19, voters took to the streets in their hundreds to await the results of the US presidential election.

From Florida to North Dakota, party allegiances were laid bare as voters donned “Make America Great Again” hats and mock Donald Trump costumes.

While some settled for a quiet pint, others marched through their hometowns after an election race dominated by the coronavirus and racial tensions.

View photos Poll worker Keisha dances to music playing from a Joy to the Polls bus as she waits for voters in downtown Miami, Florida (Rebecca Blackwell/AP) More

View photos A man cycles past a polling station sign in San Diego, California (Gregory Bull/AP) More

View photos Clad in masks, Chief Roderick Sylvas and Flag Boy Aaron Hartley, both of the Wild Tchoupitoulas Mardi Gras Indians, encourage people to vote in New Orleans, Louisiana (Chris Granger/The Advocate/AP) More

View photos An inflatable chicken made to look like Donald Trump is displayed at McPherson Square, Washington DC (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) More

Story continues