In pictures: Victorious Festival under way in Portsmouth

Thousands of music lovers are flocking to The Common and Castle Field in Southsea, Portsmouth where Victorious Festival is taking place.

The seaside event began on Friday and runs until Sunday.

Despite downpours of rain and train travel disruptions, organisers are expecting about 170,000 visitors over the weekend.

Some of the artists on Friday were Jamiroquai, Pete Tong, Jake Bugg and fans are looking forward to see Natalie Imbruglia, Ellie Goulding and Kasabian amongst the upcoming acts.

All pictures subject to copyright.