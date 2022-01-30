In Pictures: US cities clear-up after big-freeze

·3 min read
A worker clears snow in Times Square
A worker clears snow in Times Square

Clean-up operations have begun in the US after heavy snows and gale-force winds battered the eastern seaboard in the first major blizzard to hit the region in four years.

Large cities, including Boston and Atlantic City, bore the brunt of the storm, with parts of the state of New York seeing two feet (61cm) of snow fall, while over 31,000 people in Massachusetts remained without power into Sunday afternoon.

Transport links along the east coast were heavily disrupted. Over 6,000 flights were cancelled and 90% of Saturday flights at Boston's Logan Airport and New York's LaGuardia were scrapped and over 10 states were put under a blizzard warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) explained that the storm, called Nor'easter, had had undergone bombogenesis, meaning that colder air mixed with warmer sea air, leading to a swift drop in atmospheric pressure. The process leads to a so-called bomb cyclone.

A convoy of plough trucks in New York clear roads
A convoy of plough trucks in New York clear roads

In New York City, Governor Kathy Hochul said that snow ploughs have been deployed across the state to help clear roads after a storm that saw the New York City's iconic Central Park record a record 7.3 inches (18.5cm) of snowfall.

Islip in Long Island was the state's hardest hit area. Ms Hochul joked that the town was in line to receive "the golden snowball award" after more than 24.7 inches (62.7cm) of snow fell on the town.

But much of the state avoided large power outages and New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday that his city had handled the storm like a "well-oiled machine".

Gritters clear the runway at John F Kennedy airport
Gritters clear the runway at John F Kennedy airport

Airline operations across the US were seriously disrupted by the weather and New York's John. F. Kennedy airport tweeted that flight operations were getting back to a slow start on Sunday.

However, an additional 1,400 flights were cancelled over the course of the day, while thousands more delayed.

A worker clears snow away from the base of the Bunker Hill memorial
A worker clears snow away from the base of the Bunker Hill memorial

At the Bunker Hill war memorial in Boston, workers faced a tough challenge clearing away the remnants of the storm. According to the NWS, the city matched its record for the largest snowfall in a single day. Over 23.6 inches (59.9cm) fell over the course of Saturday, equalling the previous record set in 2003.

The town of Sharon, 18 miles (29 kilometres) south of Boston, had recorded its highest ever snowfall by 20:30 on Saturday evening, with more than 30 inches of snow falling.

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito told reporters that the state's clear-up could continue into Monday.

A man clears snow away from his home in Boston
A man clears snow away from his home in Boston

Meanwhile, a number of towns and cities across Massachusetts faced major power outage over the course of the weekend, with over 116,000 households left without power on Saturday.

State officials had restored electricity to the majority of the state by Sunday morning, with the remaining outages concentrated around Cape Cod.

High School students row a canoe along a road during heavy flooding, in Nantucket, Massachusetts
High School students row a canoe along a road during heavy flooding, in Nantucket, Massachusetts

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, some coastal communities experienced some moderate flooding after the stormy weather caused high tides.

Meanwhile, in Maine officials issued wind chill warnings and temperatures remained low, and in Rhode Island an emergency road travel ban was lifted overnight.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Parise's 3rd-period goal lifts Islanders past Flyers, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with just over eight minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves as the New York Islanders edged Philadelphia 4-3. The reeling Flyers notched their franchise-record 13th straight loss. Parise rifled the puck past Flyers goalie Martin Jones at 11:51 for his third goal of the season as the Islanders improved to 8-2-1 in their last 11 games and beat the Flyers for the ninth straight time. The gritty 37-year-old Parise is on

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Fred VanVleet, Raptors outlast Heat 124-120 in triple OT

    MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 on Saturday night. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points. “We hung in there and certainly could’ve went either way several times,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And to just keep hanging in there and keep

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Larin, Adekugbe score to lead Canada past U.S. in World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    Cyle Larin scored early and Sam Adekugbe added a late goal as the Canadian men's soccer team defeated the U.S. 2-0 on Sunday in Hamilton, Ont., to solidify their place atop their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying group as the only unbeaten team. Canada leads the eight-team qualifying standings with a 6-0-4 record and is on course to secure its first World Cup berth since 1986 — despite missing superstar Alphonso Davies due to myocarditis. Canada has just four more matches to go in the final qualifyi

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady's agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.