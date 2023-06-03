In Pictures: TV stars arrive for the British Soap Awards 2023

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·1 min read

Stars of the small screen have begun to arrive for the British Soap Awards 2023, the biggest night of the year in the soap opera calendar.

The red carpet was awash with glamorous dresses and stylish suits as famous faces including Hollyoaks favourites Owen Warner, Chelsee Healey, Jennifer Metcalfe and Jorgie Porter, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and EastEnders’ Scott Maslen and Bobby Brazier.

British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Owen Warner attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Jorgie Porter attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Mollie Gallagher attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
James Farrar and Scott Maslen (right) attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Bobby Brazier attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Malique Thompson-Dwyer attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Chelsee Healey and Jennifer Metcalfe (right) attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Cait Fitton attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Peter Gunn attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Bill Fellows attends the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Ross McLaren and Hannah McIver attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)
British Soap Awards 2023 &#x002013; Salford
Dex Lee and Miriam-Teak Lee attend the British Soap Awards 2023 at The Lowry Theatre in Salford (Danny Lawson/PA)

