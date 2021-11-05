In Pictures: Thousands march in climate strike

Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver on Friday and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team. Beckham’s unceremonious exit came on his 29th birthday and a few days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler. It was a tipping point in the team's often-unstable relationshi
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Attacking midfielder Gio Reyna faces a longer-than-expected time on the sidelines after complications with his thigh injury, Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Friday. The 18-year-old American hasn't played since hurting his hamstring while representing the United States against El Salvador on Sept. 3. Rose said a tendon and nerves were also affected. Following setbacks with a rehab procedure, he couldn't predict with certainty when Reyna would be able to train with