Pictures of suspected accomplices in Rabih Alkhalil escape were stock images, RCMP say

·2 min read
Coquitlam RCMP said Saturday that previously released photos of two men suspected of helping Rabih 'Robby' Alkhalil escape are stock images. (CBC - image credit)
Coquitlam RCMP said Saturday that previously released photos of two men suspected of helping Rabih 'Robby' Alkhalil escape are stock images. (CBC - image credit)

Coquitlam RCMP are still actively searching for Rabih "Robby" Alkhalil, who escaped from the North Fraser Pre-trial Centre on Thursday — but the photos they shared of Alkhalil's alleged accomplices were stock images, they said.

"It is believed that the suspects who helped Alkhalil escape bear a close resemblance to the photos they left behind, but those images are not them," said Const. Deanna Law with Coquitlam RCMP in a statement Saturday afternoon.

CBC reached out to Coquitlam RCMP Saturday morning after receiving a tip that the photos appeared to be stock images.

Police later released a statement confirming the images are stock and "do not represent the suspects themselves."

Coquitlam RCMP
Coquitlam RCMP

The images were released Friday as police said they had tentatively identified the two suspected accomplices, and asked the public for help in tracking Alkhalil down.

The 35-year-old, who faces murder charges for gang-related killings in B.C. in 2012, escaped the corrections centre about half an hour's drive east from Vancouver, on Thursday night. RCMP said staff at the facility informed them of the escape at 7:30 p.m.

The two unknown suspects in the escape are both described as a bald white men who appear to be in their 30s. One has a narrow face, arched eyebrows and a slightly crooked nose, while the second has an oval face, light eyebrows and close-set eyes.

"As with many complex investigations, the information is rapidly changing as we progress," said Const. Deanna Law in a statement.

"For this case, time is crucial and it's important to keep the public as informed as possible even though the facts could change as we go."

Tineye.com
Tineye.com

On Saturday, police confirmed that they have located the white Econoline van in which Alkhalil left with two men. The van is being forensically examined, they said.

CBC has reached out to RCMP on the use of the stock images.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tsuut'ina Powwow celebrates 62 years and return after pandemic hiatus

    Bringing together Indigenous nations from across Turtle Island, the annual Tsuut'ina Powwow returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Chief Roy Whitney of the Tsuut'ina Nation said this year's powwow is important not only to carry on traditions passed down through generations, but also to bring the community together as the pandemic caused so much isolation. "This brings positive energy and good energy into the dance and into the people," Whitney said. Kristen Meguinis, powwow coord

  • Stingers hold off Nighthawks for 10th win of season

    The Edmonton Stingers haven't dominated the Canadian Elite Basketball League season without reigning MVP Xavier Moon, but new addition Trahson Burrell might be the solution. The recent signing, who had played with Edmonton in BCL Americas, scored 37 points in his CEBL debut as the Stingers defeated the Guelph Nighthawks 101-100 on Saturday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre. The two-time defending champion Stingers captured their 10th win of the season and held onto fifth place in the CEBL standings, k

  • What to Know About the Pope’s Visit to Canada and Apology to Indigenous Communities

    Pope Francis will begin a weeklong trip across Canada that he called a “pilgrimage of penance”

  • 'I'd Defend Myself, Too': Chileans back abuse survivors

    Activists in Chile are rallying behind survivors of domestic violence who killed their abusers in self-defence.

  • Investigators find Chilliwack double-homicide suspect's vehicle on Friday

    Homicide investigators say they have found the vehicle that was driven by Eric John Shestalo, who allegedly shot and killed two women in Chilliwack, B.C. on Thursday. Shestalo, 50, is still at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). He was last seen driving a red 1990 Jeep YJ, with a yellow front, on Thursday, after a triple shooting at a home in the 9700 block of McNaught Road, near Yale Road, just east of downtown Chilliwack aro

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois accepts one-year, $6M qualifying offer

    Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois agreed to a one-year, US$6-million qualifying offer Friday. The 24-year-old Dubois, who arrived in Winnipeg in a trade with Columbus in exchange for Patrik Laine early in the 2020-21 season, played 81 games for the Jets last season, recording 60 points (28 goals, 32 assists), and 106 penalty minutes. The native of Ste-Agathe-Des-Monts, Que., has posted 239 points (102G, 137A) and 306 PIMs in 361 career games for both the Jets and Blue Jackets. Dubois, the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.