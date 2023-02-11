In Pictures: Stars shimmer at Brit Awards

PA
·1 min read

Stars brought creativity and colour to the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards.

Harry Styles and Jessie J were among those turning heads at the O2 Arena in London.

Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Jessie J (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Bad Boy Chiller Crew attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Bad Boy Chiller Crew (Ian West/PA)
Sam Ryder attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Sam Ryder (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Stormzy (Ian West/PA)
MNEK attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
MNEK (Ian West/PA)
Shania Twain attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Shania Twain (Ian West/PA)
Salma Hayek Pinault attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Salma Hayek Pinault (Ian West/PA)
Billie Piper attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Billie Piper (Ian West/PA)
Lewis Capaldi attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Lewis Capaldi (Ian West/PA)
Jodie Turner-Smith attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Jodie Turner-Smith (Ian West/PA)
Sam Smith attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Sam Smith (Ian West/PA)
Jacob Lusk from Gabriels attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Jacob Lusk from Gabriels (Ian West/PA)
Maya Jama attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)
Daisy May Cooper attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London
Daisy May Cooper (Ian West/PA)

Latest Stories