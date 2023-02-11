In Pictures: Stars shimmer at Brit Awards

PureWow

It’s definitely not something we think about often, but we’d be lying if we said the royal family members’ heights haven’t crossed our mind before. Like what was Queen Elizabeth’s height? So, we did some research and, as it turns out, we were totally off with many of our estimates. Keep reading for all of the royal family members' heights, from tallest to shortest. The Second Elizabethan Age Draws to a Close as Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96 1. Prince William (6’3") : AARON CHOWN/ Getty Image