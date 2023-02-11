In Pictures: Stars shimmer at Brit Awards
Stars brought creativity and colour to the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards.
Harry Styles and Jessie J were among those turning heads at the O2 Arena in London.
Stars brought creativity and colour to the red carpet at the 2023 Brit Awards.
Harry Styles and Jessie J were among those turning heads at the O2 Arena in London.
Big shoes, no shirt, no problem.
Ahead of Super Bowl LVII 2023, actor Kevin Bacon teamed up with his daughter Sosie for a new Super Bowl commercial for the car company Hyundai.
Jerry O'Connell joined the Magic Mike dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. It will make its debut on Friday's episode of 'The Talk.'
"Remember when people used to dress up?” asked the comedian. “Now it’s just like camel toe, feet — disgusting.”
‘He just started kissing me, and then it was all going on,’ Sasha Walpole recalled
Alec Baldwin's lawyers argued Friday a firearms enhancement that would give him five more years in jail is unconstitutional.
Barr was fired from the show in 2018 for writing a tweet that compared Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.
'Law and Order: SVU' cast member Mariska Hargitay confused fans when she shared her self-care routine on Instagram, which involved red light therapy.
Marc Jacobs just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring supermodels Kendall Jenner and Irina...
Her sister Kim also shared the same picture, as well as some sweet snaps of her two sons, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 3½
You can buy her sky blue lacy set here.
‘It is absolutely essential that there is someone there to protect them,’ said the actor, while advocating for intimacy coordinators on set
It’s definitely not something we think about often, but we’d be lying if we said the royal family members’ heights haven’t crossed our mind before. Like what was Queen Elizabeth’s height? So, we did some research and, as it turns out, we were totally off with many of our estimates. Keep reading for all of the royal family members' heights, from tallest to shortest. The Second Elizabethan Age Draws to a Close as Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96 1. Prince William (6’3") : AARON CHOWN/ Getty Image
Giddy up, girls.
Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching, and we're not ashamed to say that we're just as excited for the commercials as we are for the football game. Last year’s broadcast included an impressive variety of star-studded ads, from Lindsay Lohan’s unforgettable comeback to Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen's snack-filled reunion. So, it’s no surprise that this year’s lineup of Super Bowl commercials will also pack plenty of star power. This will include Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy, Alicia Silverstone and B
In 1966, McCartney, that relentless overachiever and the only driving enthusiast in the Beatles, looked at the Aston Martin DB5 in his London garage and did what you and I do when we want to clear our heads.
The Marvel stars continue their playful feud as Hugh Jackman shares a photo while training for the upcoming superhero film
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working with a Hollywood venture capitalist who is famed for making millions of dollars for celebrities.
Emma Roberts tries to keep her son Rhodes out of the spotlight but mom Kelly Cunningham revealed a photo of the 2-year-old's face on Instagram this week
King Charles had the most awkward reaction to a fan telling him to "bring back Harry"—watch here.