In Pictures: Stars descend on the National Television Awards red carpet

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Stars of the small screen have taken to the red carpet at the National Television Awards at London’s O2 Arena.

Here are some of the best looks from the night.

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK stars Bimini Bon-Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce (Ian West/PA)
Reality TV star Billie Faiers (Ian West/PA)
Actress Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)
Singer Tallia Storm (Ian West/PA)
Reunited JLS stars Marvin Humes, JB Gill, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold (Ian West/PA)
