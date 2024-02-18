Baftas red carpet in pictures: Stars turn on style at British film awards

Margot Robbie

Barbie actress Margot Robbie was among the big names who walked the red carpet before the Bafta Film Awards in London on Sunday.

She was nominated for best actress but that award went to Emma Stone (below left) for Poor Things, while Emily Blunt (below right) was up for best supporting actress for Oppenheimer.

Emma Stone and Emily Blunt

Oppenheimer led the field with seven wins, including best actor for Cillian Murphy.

Cillian Murphy

His co-star Robert Downey Jr won the prize for best supporting actor.

Robert Downey Jr

Andrew Scott (below left) and Paul Mescal reunited on the red carpet after starring in the acclaimed Bafta-nominated grief drama All of Us Strangers.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal

Daisy Edgar-Jones - who shot to fame alongside Mescal in TV show Normal People - sported a plunging burgundy gown with matching hot pants.

Daisy Edgar Jones

Supermodel Naomi Campbell (below left) shared some warm words with Rosamund Pike, who was nominated for best supporting actress for Saltburn.

Naomi Campbell and Rosamund Pike

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who starred as US composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre in Maestro, also shared a joke.

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan

Lily Collins wore a dramatic black column gown with a floral neckline and puff sleeves.

Lily Collins

The Holdovers star Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won best supporting actress, used her peach cape to bring some sweeping drama to proceedings.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed her 2001 hit Murder on the Dancefloor, which has been given a new lease of life after being featured in a key scene in Saltburn.

Sophie Ellis Bextor

Emma Corrin sported striking blue tights, a crop top and a veil.

Emma Corrin

German actress Sandra Huller was nominated for both best leading and supporting actress - for Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest respectively.

Sandra Huller

Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran's dress had a jewelled vine detail.

Charithra Chandran

No Time to Die, The Woman King and Marvel actress Lashana Lynch won the Bafta rising star award two years ago.

Story continues

Lashana Lynch

The Woman King co-star Sheila Atim, in a shimmering silver gown, had selfies with fans.

Sheila Atim

The Prince of Wales, president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, also spoke to members of the public outside the venue.

Prince of Wales with fans

How to Have Sex director Molly Manning Walker (below left) had a dance on the red carpet with Mia McKenna-Bruce, who won the rising star award.

Molly Manning Walker and Mia McKenna-Bruce

Colman Domingo was nominated for best actor for playing US civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

Colman Domingo

His fellow nominees included Barry Keoghan for Saltburn.

Barry Keoghan

Doctor Who and Broadchurch actor David Tennant hosted the awards, and sported a green and gold astrology-inspired suit on the red carpet.

David Tennant

Paul Giamatti was nominated for best actor for The Holdovers and was joined by his girlfriend, actress Clara Wong.

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong

Composer Daniel Pemberton's suit had a clue to the film he was nominated for working on - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Daniel Pemberton

Kingsley Ben-Adir, who played Bob Marley in the recent biopic One Love, also greeted the crowds.