In Pictures: Snow settles across UK as temperatures plunge
PA
·2 min read
Large parts of England and Wales have been hit by snowstorms after the coldest March temperature in more than a decade was recorded overnight.
It hit minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Wednesday night.
The Met Office issued two amber warnings for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham in England, as well as North Wales.
Many dogs arriving for the Crufts show in Birmingham were wrapped up to protect them from the snow.
