In pictures: Sierra Leone devastation after Freetown fuel tanker collision

·1 min read

Charred remains and wrecked cars are all that remain after a deadly collision involving a fuel tanker in the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown.

An aerial view of the remnants of the oil tanker that caused the explosion
The fuel tanker caused a massive explosion which rocked Freetown on Friday night
The scene of Friday night&#39;s collision where an oil tanker was struck by a smaller lorry
The enormous blast has injured hundreds of people and occurred after this tanker collided with a smaller lorry
The shells of burnt out cars and motorcycles left destroyed by Friday&#39;s blast
Scores of cars and smaller motorcycles have been left destroyed by the explosion
Freetown residents inspect the remains of cars and motorbikes on Saturday morning
Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says the exact scale of the damage done to property is unknown
Firefighters douse a container with water on Saturday morning.
Firefighters battled some blazes well into Saturday as hundreds of people were treated by medics for severe burns
Security services had secured the scene on Saturday morning.
By early on Saturday morning security services had secured the scene
Soldiers patrol the scene of the blast on Saturday morning.
Soldiers patrolled the area as the government came to grips with the tragedy
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories