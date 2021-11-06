In pictures: Sierra Leone devastation after Freetown fuel tanker collision

Charred remains and wrecked cars are all that remain after a deadly collision involving a fuel tanker in the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown.

The fuel tanker caused a massive explosion which rocked Freetown on Friday night

The enormous blast has injured hundreds of people and occurred after this tanker collided with a smaller lorry

Scores of cars and smaller motorcycles have been left destroyed by the explosion

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says the exact scale of the damage done to property is unknown

Firefighters battled some blazes well into Saturday as hundreds of people were treated by medics for severe burns

By early on Saturday morning security services had secured the scene