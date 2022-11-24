In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors.

Christmas at Windsor Castle
Staff at the Royal Collection Trust make finishing touches to a 20ft Nordmann fir Christmas tree in St George’s Hall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands.

One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in St George’s Hall, grown nearby in Windsor Great Park and dressed with hundreds of iridescent ornaments.

A tree is also on display in the Crimson Drawing Room, one of the most ornate rooms in the castle and part of the Semi-State Rooms.

Christmas at Windsor Castle
The Crimson Drawing Room (Andrew Matthews/PA)

In the Waterloo Chamber, a large table has been laid with a display of decorative items from the royal collection, fruits and foliage beneath glittering chandeliers.

Christmas at Windsor Castle
The Waterloo Chamber (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Christmas at Windsor Castle
Royal staff make finishing touches to decorations on the Grand Staircase (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Originally created as private apartments for George IV and used by members of the royal family for official entertaining, the Semi-State Rooms opened to visitors for the winter months on Thursday.

Christmas at Windsor Castle
Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, Windsor Castle has been the home of 40 monarchs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Christmas at Windsor Castle
The Christmas displays opened to the public on Thursday morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen spent her last Christmas at Windsor, the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world.

Christmas at Windsor Castle
A room often used by the late Queen for private events, the Crimson Drawing Room has views of the Berkshire countryside. It was devastated by a fire in 1992 before being refurbished (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Christmas at Windsor Castle
Visitors can see the displays every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until January 2, except Christmas Day and Boxing Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, it has been the home of 40 monarchs.

