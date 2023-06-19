In pictures: Robbie Williams closes Isle of Wight Festival

Wearing a shimmering gold outfit Robbie Williams brought the four-day festival to a close

An emotional Robbie Williams brought the Isle of Wight Festival to a sparkling close on Sunday night.

After a hit-filled set the star closed the four-day festival with a heartfelt speech, in which he thanked his wife and fans for helping him overcome his struggles with depression and addiction.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The pop legend ended the night with a surprise encore sing-along with the crowd.

Earlier in the day, Blondie, Niall Horan and Mika also took to the main stage.

Other headline acts over the weekend included Britpop legends Pulp who played the festival for the first time in 12 years as well as The Chemical Brothers and singer-songwriter George Ezra.

Around 55,000 people attended the sold-out event at Seaclose Park in Newport.

All images subject to copyright

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.