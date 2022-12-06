In pictures: Reece James returns to Chelsea training in Abu Dhabi camp

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Reece James has been pictured back in training for Chelsea as he makes his return from injury.

A knee injury suffered against AC Milan in October ruled the England defender out of the World Cup but he is optimistic about making his comeback when Premier League action returns in a few weeks.

Chelsea have flown out to Abu Dhabi for a training camp in anticipation of facing Bournemouth on December 27.

Their preparations include a friendly with Aston Villa on Sunday, at Al Nahyan Stadium in the UAE.

Pictures released by the club showed James, along with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Trevoh Chalobah, in a training session at Abu Dhabiâs Ritz Carlton on Monday evening.

James, 22, described his âdevastationâ at being left out of the World Cup due to his injury.

He said: âThe minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible.

âIâve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could have helped the team.

âI appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take.â

