Photographer captures swimming pools from above

For many people in the UK right now, the prospect of a trip to Australia or South East Asia may be out of reach, however essential that trip may be for your soul...

Handily, aerial photographer Brad Walls, aka Bradscanvas, has been to both of those parts of the world, and documented his travels in a new collection, called Pools From Above.

Walls, who is a featured artist in this year's inaugural Aerial Photography Awards, describes the series as "an ode to the beauty found in the shapes, colours and textures of swimming pools from around the world".

"I fell in love with the lines, curves and negative space of the pools, which - without alternate perspective from a drone - would have been lost," he said.

His work was inspired by Annie Kelly's popular book Splash: The Art of the Swimming Pool, and you can check out some of the spectacular images below.

A resort in Byron Bay, Australia

A private pool in the Philippines

A public pool in Sydney, Australia

A private pool in Malaysia

