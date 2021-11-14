In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Former prime minister David Cameron
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Former prime minister Tony Blair (left) and Nadhim Zahawi
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Former prime minister Theresa May
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Former prime minister Gordon Brown and wife Sara
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Chancellor Rishi Sunak
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Crowds gather ahead of the service at the Cenotaph
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Members of the Household Cavalry prepare Horse Guards Parade
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Veterans form up on Horse Guards Parade
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Veterans observe two-minute silence
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
The Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Bandsmen march past the Cenotaph
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Military veterans march past during the service
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Nicola Sturgeon lays wreath
In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead
Remembrance Sunday service
PA
·2 min read
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led politicians and members of the royal family in commemorating the nation’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.
The Queen was absent from the service due to a sprained back.
The Prince of Wales and PM Mr Johnson were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.
Mr Johnson said it was a moment to “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood beside the Prime Minister, while former prime ministers lined up behind Mr Johnson, with John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all paying their respects.
The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal also laid wreaths at the memorial.
The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.
She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
