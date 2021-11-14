In Pictures: PM leads Cenotaph service as nation remembers war dead

PA
·2 min read

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led politicians and members of the royal family in commemorating the nation’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

The Queen was absent from the service due to a sprained back.

Former prime minister David Cameron
Former prime minister David Cameron (Yui Mok/PA)
Former prime minister Tony Blair (left) and Nadhim Zahawi
Former prime minister Tony Blair , left, and Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi (Yui Mok/PA)
Former prime minister Theresa May
Former prime minister Theresa May (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales and PM Mr Johnson were among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

Mr Johnson said it was a moment to “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country”.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown and wife Sara
Former prime minister Gordon Brown and wife Sarah (Yui Mokl/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Yui Mok/PA)
Crowds gather ahead of the service at the Cenotaph
Crowds gathered ahead of the service at the Cenotaph (Toby Melville/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stood beside the Prime Minister, while former prime ministers lined up behind Mr Johnson, with John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May all paying their respects.

The Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Wessex and Princess Royal also laid wreaths at the memorial.

Members of the Household Cavalry prepare Horse Guards Parade
Members of the Household Cavalry prepare Horse Guards Parade ahead of the service (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Veterans form up on Horse Guards Parade
Veterans form up on Horse Guards Parade (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Veterans observe two-minute silence
Veterans, military personnel, youth groups and members of the public stand silent as a mark of respect (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.

The Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath
The Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath (Toby Melville/PA)
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath
The Prince of Wales lays a wreath (Toby Melville/PA)
Bandsmen march past the Cenotaph
Bandsmen march past the Cenotaph (Justin Tallis/PA)
Military veterans march past during the service
Military veterans formed part of the service (Aaron Chown/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon lays wreath
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon laid a wreath during a Remembrance service in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
Remembrance Sunday service
101-year-old Second World War veteran Jack Ransom during the service in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
