In Pictures: Pig in a pose at the Cornish Winter Fair

Jo Ann Crawford has been knitting since she was a little girl. Her mom taught her how when she was about eight years old. "When she passed away nine years ago, I took it over," she said. "I would make lots of hats and mittens and socks and scarves for the entire family and give them out at Christmas. But COVID stopped us having Christmases together."While gatherings were a no-go during the pandemic, the knitting didn't stop. In fact, Crawford was wielding her needles even more."I had lost my job
Residents in some of the city's leafier enclaves have gone decades without having to pick up fallen leaves thanks to a specialty collection service.But now — if they want the city to keep collecting — they'll need to do more than just rake."People are furious," said Coun. Stephen Holyday (Etobicoke Centre)."They've relied on this service and valued this very good service for many, many decades and it abruptly comes to an end."Since leaf burning was outlawed in the 1960s, residents in Etobicoke,
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
It was not only Israel which was unaware in advance of the atrocious October 7 attack. Iran’s supreme leader has accused Hamas of not giving any prior warning. And Hizbollah fighters were reportedly not even on alert in villages close to the border. “We woke up to a war,” a Hizbollah commander said. There is, as the saying goes, no honour among thieves.
Mark Ruffalo’s name holds serious clout in Hollywood these days (no doubt helped by his ongoing role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), but it wasn’t always like that for the 55-year-old actor. In a new interview with High Snobiety, Ruffalo recalled the casting process for David Fincher’s acclaimed 2007 crime thriller “Zodiac” …
The 2024 presidential election is less than a year away -- and the economy is going to be a top issue for most Americans. Half of Americans say their financial situation is worse off than it was three...
A federal judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to add a new expert witness just two months before a trial addressing how much the former U.S. president owes for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll, saying Trump "made his own bed" by waiting too long. Trump had claimed he would suffer "extreme prejudice" without a new damages expert for the scheduled Jan. 16, 2024, trial. He said he hadn't foreseen a need for one until after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversees the case, on Oct. 5 excluded testimony from another expert.