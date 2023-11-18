In Pictures: Pig in a pose at the Cornish Winter Fair

Cattle, sheep and other livestock showed off their finest winter coats in Wadebridge on Saturday as part of an annual fair.

Wadebridge hosted The Cornish Winter Fair, being run over two days for the first time, at the exhibition halls at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre.

Sheep wait with their handlers in the show ring at the Cornish Winter Fair (Ben Birchall/PA)

From left, brothers Jago Renfree-Hill, 5, and Lowen Renfree-Hill, 4, show their Blue Texel ewe lambs in class 28 (Ben Birchall/PA)

One of the cattle is given a brush and spray before trying to impress the judges (Ben Birchall/PA)

Tamworth piglets were less fussed on their appearance (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Manx Loaghtan sheep was getting impatient to meet the judges (Ben Birchall/PA)

This animal was ready for its close-up (Ben Birchall/PA)

Some of the sheep looked more nervous than their handlers in the show ring (Ben Birchall/PA)

This entrant was champing at the bit to get to the judging ring (Ben Birchall/PA)