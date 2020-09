Pupils have been returning to schools around England on what was for some their first day in class since the coronavirus lockdown in March.

While some schools took the opportunity for a teacher inset day ahead of the resumption of lessons, others welcomed back their students with social distancing signage, spaced-out desks and sinks in the playground to ensure good hand hygiene.

View photos Pupils on the first day back to school at Charles Dickens Primary School in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

View photos Staff were on hand to offer a socially-distanced greeting (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

View photos Students wash their hands before entering class (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

View photos Pupils and parents were asked to queue up for drop-off on the first day back (Dominic Lipinski/PA) More

Story continues