In Pictures: Night-time coronation rehearsal lights up London

PA
Hundreds of personnel from the Army, Navy and RAF have taken part in a night-time procession around central London in a dress rehearsal for the coronation.

The parade began at Buckingham Palace shortly after midnight and some royal fans waited for more than three hours for the return journey down the Mall.

(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

The Mall was lined with union flags and those from Commonwealth nations.

(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

A lit-up Buckingham Palace provided a stunning backdrop for the rehearsal.

(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

The Gold State Coach and Diamond Jubilee State Coach were pulled down the Mall as part of the preparations for the coronation on May 6.

(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

Friends and family gathered to watch the troops march.

(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)